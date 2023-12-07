Myree's 99 not out and making her way to that ton, gently

Myree McGrath is living proof you don't need high-tech equipment or expensive gym memberships to keep active later in life.
The 99-year-old is a regular at Uranquinty's gentle exercise classes, which she attends with her daughter.
The oldest of her cohort that meets at the community hall every Wednesday, Ms McGrath was quick to join up when it began in May.
"You need to be active mentally and physically," Ms McGrath said.
"Coming to meet the people, they're lovely ... they're also so nice and friendly."
Ms McGrath is one of around 1500 people who take up the Murrumbidgee Local Health District's (MLHD) low-cost classes across the district as it helps keep the region's over-50s residents active.
The volunteer-run program in Uranquinty Hall provides an opportunity to them keep healthy and form friendships and a sense of community.
"In the small towns, there's not that many exercise classes available the network started in 2007 and it was an opportunity to offer low-cost classes to smaller communities," MLHD's health promotion coordinator Natalie McDermott said.
The classes are also an opportunity to come together, meet new people and connect with the wider community.
Health promotion officer Theresa Lenehan is positive about the growth of the program, which has more than 100 volunteers running more than 35 classes across 40 communities.
"Around 1500 participants attend the classes each week, the classes are just a gold coin donation to attend, however, some are free," Ms Lenehan said.
Debbie Maher, who volunteers to lead programs, believes the secret to their success is allowing the participants to work in their own pace, as many may not have been exercising, have health problems, or a combination of the two.
"It's not a gym environment it's fun, we just work at our own pace," Ms Maher said.
"It just goes to show you can keep moving at any age even if you haven't exercised."
Ms Maher noted how a lot of the participants are surprised with the results and how much progress they have made.
"When they get here and in an environment with other people who are in exactly the same position and just give it a go," she said.
"I think they are surprised that yes, they are capable of doing that."
