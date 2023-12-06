Huge team effort lands junior Dolphins win over Octopuses in a tight match

An outstanding effort on Sunday morning earned Dolphins a surprise win in the Wagga Water Polo under 14s competition.
Having previously suffered significant losses to their dominant opponent, Octopuses, friendly rivalry brought out the best in the young Dolphin players who stormed to a 6-5 win.
With the sides going goal for goal for most of the game, assistant coach Bea Wilson said she was impressed by her team.
Stepping into the coaching role while the team's regular coach was unavailable, Wilson said the team bond the group has is phenomenal.
"It was pretty close, I talked to some of the kids and the team they versed normally beat them by a lot, I think it was by six goals last time, so they really came back and they were so happy after the game," Wilson said.
"Their teamwork was amazing, they all worked together and the goals were pretty evenly spread around from each person and they just work so well as a team."
While not their regular Sunday morning coach, Wilson has worked closely with the team all season , running their training sessions alongside the younger players.
She's been pleased with how far the new players have developed, and the leadership shown by more experienced players.
"I coach the other team at Dolphins and we train both the teams together so I'm very familiar with that team, I can be a bit demanding when I am coaching and they all listen, they all take on my feedback," she said.
"They're definitely playing better, there was some real star players and a lot of new players and they've 100 per cent, those more experienced players have brought up those new players and they're all such a team now.
"Those star players they still stand out but they've brought up everyone else and with the coaching as well, they're all working amazingly and it makes it really hard at the end of the game to choose a best on."
In a small competition, Wilson said many players come up against their friends, and it often brings out the best in them.
"We have a really great goalie, Matthew Seghabi, he's probably the best goalie in the under 14s league and he stopped a lot," she said.
"I think everyone did really well, but on the opposition team, Rohan Williams he's really good friends with Matthew and because they're on opposite teams, they did really well to compete with each other, they had some friendly rivalry going on."
With just two games left this year before the holiday break, Wilson said there's plenty of good things ahead for the young players.
