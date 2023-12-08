Begin your next chapter in this stunning family home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This stunning family residence is the perfect backdrop for your next chapter. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail by Stockley Constructions, this builder's own home stands as a testament to quality and craftsmanship.
Step into a world of sleek sophistication as the bright interior radiates contemporary elegance. Every corner is adorned with quality fixtures and fittings that are sure to impress even the most discerning eye.
Engineered oak flooring and double-glazed windows feature throughout the home. Four large bedrooms provide comfort, with the main boasting a luxurious ensuite.
Sophistication extends to the bathrooms, adorned with elegant fixtures and large-format floor-to-ceiling tiles, creating a spa-like atmosphere.
The office comes complete with a built-in desk and cupboards. Two spacious living areas provide ample room to unwind and entertain indoors, complemented by a high-raked ceiling with a skylight that elevates and illuminates the space.
The heart of this home beats in the stunning open-plan kitchen with quality appliances, large walk-in pantry with an abundance of storage, sweeping island bench where you can unleash your inner chef.
The outdoor oasis awaits, featuring a wood fire and built-in BBQ overlooking the inground pool for enjoyable get-togethers.
