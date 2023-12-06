The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New report reveals what's slowing housing developments in Wagga

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated December 6 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIA chair Marty Keogh, Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond, HIA representative Tony Balding, RDA Riverina chief executive Rachel Whiting and RDA Riverina research officer Melanie Renkin. Picture by Les Smith
HIA chair Marty Keogh, Committee 4 Wagga chair Adam Drummond, HIA representative Tony Balding, RDA Riverina chief executive Rachel Whiting and RDA Riverina research officer Melanie Renkin. Picture by Les Smith

Wagga's housing crisis will continue to worsen unless radical action is taken, according to a new report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.