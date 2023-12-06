Wagga City Lionesses having a blast in girls-only cricket team

Girl power has come to the fore at Wagga City with the Lionesses more than happy to take on the boys as long as they are doing it together.
An all-girls side has been introduced to the under 11s competition this season.
Coach Rob Nicoll has been thrilled with the response to the concept.
"We had a bit of a try out day to see if they liked cricket and had a couple of girls that used to play cricket that didn't want to play in the same team as the boys anymore but when they saw the all-girls team they decided to play in that," Nicoll said.
"Unfortunately we still do have to play in the boys competition but at least it is an all-girls team and they are having a lot of fun and playing really well."
After receiving feedback while coaching in the Riverina women's academy about how tough many find it without dedicated women's teams or competitions, Nicoll thought he could build on a number of girls from his under 10s team last season and create an all-girls side.
Not only Nicoll has been been thrilled with the response to the initiative he has also been pleased with the development in the side since the start of the season.
They are eight rounds into the non-competitive season but feels they are more than holding their own.
"It's not competitive but we still score and the kids still know the results and we've definitely won some games and just lost some," Nicoll said.
"The most pleasing thing, especially from a parent's point of view, is the girls are improving every week and they are not just improving but they are loving it.
"They are really enjoying coming to cricket and when you coach at that sort of level you want to make life-long lovers of the game.
"Hopefully we are on the way to doing that."
Wagga RSL 7-143 (T Cope 31no, L Granger 21) d Wagga City Tigers 5-142 (H Donohue 31no, Jax Knight 32no)
Wagga City Lions 3-188 (H Conroy 30no, Angus Lee 30no, V Jenkins 31no, H Ockerby 30no, O Brady 32no) d Lake Albert Gold 6-120 (O Brady 2-11)
South Wagga 5-110 (Will Howard 31no, H Glanvill 21no) d Lake Lake Maroon 6-107
South Wagga 9-159 (J Henman 44, N Absolum 32no, A Nimmo 25no; H Bolton 4-5) d St Michaels Blue 9-94 (A Rodhman 2-16, A Joshi 2-6)
Lake Albert Maroon 2-36 (M Hoare 18no; M Roberts 2-13) d Kooringal Colts 8-32 (R Foley 2-2, C Hutton 2-4, D Crittenden 2-1)
St Michaels 8-125 (O Miles 39no, M Pilkington 18, B Chigwidden 29; W Bourne 2-14, H Adams 2-13, J Bradshaw 2-13) d Lake Albert Gold 7-47 (L Robinson 3-5, M Pilkington 2-10)
Wagga RSL 3-111 (A Blackett 17no, R Buik 18no, J Cox 29no; W Davies 2-4) d Kooringal Colts Blue 3-110 (S Mortimer 31no, B Guy 27no; T Betland 2-8)
Wagga City Leopard 4-90 (J McKelvie 20no, H Nicoll 19no, C Campbell 16no; L Knight 3-11, P Slattery 2-14) d St Michaels Red 8-89 (C Forsyth 17, L Pankhurst 17, J Driscoll 14)
St Michaels Black 1-62 (R Benecke 18; L McNamara 1-1) d South Wagga 8-61 (C Rowe 21, J Tindal 13no; J Thompson 3-6, R Goldsworthy 3-4)
Wagga City Tigers 1-134 (J Leahy 29no, J Simmonds 19no) d St Michaels White 7-92 (A Bolton 15no, C Metcalfe 12, B Wollnough 12; J Turnbull 2-3)
St Michaels Blue 6-131 (L Elwin 29, M Ockerby 23no, J Janiglass 22; H Willis 2-19) d Kooringal Colts 8-106 (A Ryan 35, R Robertson 16, H Willis 15no; L Elwin 2-1, N Dohl 2-14)
