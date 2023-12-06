The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wagga City Lionesses having a blast in girls-only cricket team

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 6 2023 - 6:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Lionesses' Evie Webb in the field during their match with Kooringal Colts at Henwood Park on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City Lionesses' Evie Webb in the field during their match with Kooringal Colts at Henwood Park on Friday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Girl power has come to the fore at Wagga City with the Lionesses more than happy to take on the boys as long as they are doing it together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help