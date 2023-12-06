Adapt Muay Thai and MMA celebrate successful border fight night

WAGGA gym Adapt Muay Thai and MMA celebrated a successful fight night on the border on Saturday.
Adapt sent their biggest ever representation to a fight night and returned home with three wins from four bouts at Battle On The Border Five.
Dru Brodin, Ben Andrews and Tyler Edwards were all successful in muay thai, while Tom Diggins was gallant in defeat in his debut boxing bout.
Adapt Muay Thai and MMA owner and coach Rick Judd was super proud of his team.
"It was one of the better night's we've had," Judd said.
"It's the biggest stable we've ever taken away. We've never taken four away before so to get that, especially when the three boys that got up were first fight, second fight and third fight, we had to go back-to-back, was pretty good.
"Unfortunately Tom couldn't get over the line for us but it was just an unbelievable atmosphere and scenes to have all the support that we did there.
"We took a bus over so we had a fairly good support base there and the atmosphere and scenes were just unbelievable."
Andrews got the night started in fine fashion for the Wagga gym with a unanimous victory on debut in his mod thai bout.
Edwards then claimed victory via split decision in his mod thai bout, keeping his composure and coming home the better against his southpaw opponent.
Brodin then delivered in the battle of the big men, claiming victory via a unanimous decision in one of the most anticipated full thai fights of the night.
"Dru's quite a lump of a lad, six five, six six and fought another guy who was the same size, if not bigger, but they both got down quite light. I think they fought at 82kg," Judd explained.
"Dru and his opponent were highly anticipated because they were big guys and we know that Dru can go.
"Dru's quickly become one of the top dogs in our gym over the space of the last year and a half. Everyone was quite excited to see him go and it lived up to the hype.
"They put on quite a show, it was pretty good. He's got quite a future."
The offers of more fights have already begun to come in for the trio with options in Canberra in February or Central Coast in March on the table.
Judd, who has been coaching for four years, said the fighters have earned a break first of all.
"The offers are already coming in but we'll give them a bit of a break because the camps more gruelling than the actual fight to be honest," Judd said.
The camps for the trio lasted in between six and 10 weeks leading up to the fight. Brodin himself lost 14 kilograms during his seven-week preparation.
Regardless of what's next, Judd is confident the future is bright for the three fighters.
"Ben and Dru have very quickly become capable at that level," he said.
"They've both been training for about a year and a half, which is a really short turnaround. I don't normally recommend putting people in there that quick.
"It's usually that two to three year timeframe of training before you get your first taste of competition but these boys seem to soak everything up and are very dedicated.
"Tyler's been training three or four years and he's one of the more experienced guys in the gym."
Judd, Brodin and Diggins all hail from Junee, so there was a big support network from the town in attendance on Saturday night.
