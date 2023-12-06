Wangaratta trainers dominate as Weeding leads SDRA premiership

WANGARATTA trainers have upped the ante in their domination of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA).
A third of the way through the 2023-24 season, Wangaratta horsemen fill the top three positions in the SDRA trainer's premiership.
Craig Weeding has soared to the lead with 15 SDRA winners, one clear of fellow Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne.
Andrew Dale is third on 12 wins.
Dale tied for the premiership last season alongside Mitch Beer. It was the first time a trainer from outside the SDRA had claimed the title, with Dale, Weeding and Brisbourne all finishing top five.
Weeding puts the good results down to the training facilities at Wangaratta.
"We've had a really good start to the season and I guess...it's attributed to the training facilities we've got at Wangaratta," Weeding said.
"It's very easy to train winners here because all through winter we've been able to get our horses prepared on good surfaces and that leads to results in the spring.
"The winners we're getting now have all been prepared over the winter and I think that comes back to Wangaratta as a racecourse really."
Weeding finished third in last year's SDRA premiership. He's been based at Wangaratta for a few years now and has familiarised himself with the region, highlighted with his four winners on Hay Cup day last month.
"I've been here a few years now and have learnt what horses will suit what tracks, which makes them a lot easier to place them and helps make a few less mistakes with horses racing patterns and things to suit the track," he said.
"We've got a bit of an idea now on where to send them and where to place them."
Brisbourne also spoke of his SDRA success after capturing the Snake Gully Cup with Superazi last month.
"In Wangaratta, we're not too far away from these sort of places and some horses are better suited up in this area," Brisbourne said.
"We've got a nice bunch of jockeys that are riding for us now. Nick (Heywood), Jack Martin and a couple of others so I think we're putting the right recipe together anyway."
Mick Travers (11 wins) and Donna Scott (nine) round out the top five in the trainer's premiership.
Danny Beasley (20 wins) is a commanding leader in the SDRA jockey's premiership, with Nick Heywood (13), Jack Martin (12), apprentice Holly Durnan (11) and Simon Miller (11) rounding out the top five.
THREE promising Southern District prospects will contest Highways at Randwick on Saturday.
The Highway has been split into two divisions this week, both worth $120,000.
Smart Wagga galloper Burrandana and talented Tumut mare Laurel Hill will contest the opening division, the first race on the card.
Then the Mick Travers-trained Gold Tracker will contest the second of the Highways. He finished sixth in a Highway at Kembla last start and will have Tyler Schiller on board from barrier 10.
Burrandana trialled superbly at Wagga last Saturday in preparation for his first-up Highway attempt. Mathew Cahill rode him in the trial and will head to Randwick for the ride.
Burrandana had four cracks at a Highway last preparation for three seconds and a fourth. He is drawn barrier two on Saturday.
Laurel Hill covered plenty of territory when fourth on Snake Gully Cup day at Gundagai. Kerry Weir took her to town for a Highway last preparation when she finished eighth.
Albury galloper Bianco Vilano will contest the $160,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1600m).
BERRIGAN trainer Paul McVicar will have his first metropolitan runner in five years at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
McVicar will take last-start Albury winner Very Shamus to a heat of the 55 Second Challenge (955m).
The task has been made harder by coming up with barrier 14. Brad Vale retains the ride.
Albury trainer Rob Wellington also has Altrove in at Moonee Valley on Friday night but she is a doubtful starter after coming up with the outside gate in the Benchmark 64 F&M Handicap (1200m).
Meantime in Sydney, Mitch Beer has Greek Tycoon in at Canterbury on Friday night contesting the Benchmark 72 Handicap (1250m).
THE late Stacey Lee notched another winner as a broodmare this week.
Deeling Aces made a winning start to her racing career at Bendigo on Tuesday.
A half sister to Front Page and News Girl, Deeling Aces was an impressive maiden winner over 1400m.
Deeling Aces, by Dundeel, was sold to Wilde Racing for $220,000 at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale.
Now a four-year-old, Warrnambool trainer Simon Wilde has taken his time with the well-bred mare and reaped the rewards this week.
Stacey Lee passed away about 12 months ago.
She still has an unraced three-year-old Rubick filly named Group Chat with Matthew Dale and a yearling filly that is a full sister to Front Page and News Girl.
NOMINATIONS have been extended for the bulk of Murrumbidgee Turf Club's TAB meeting on Tuesday.
The club received just 93 nominations for the seven-race card on the Riverside circuit.
Nominations for five of the seven races have been extended until 11am on Thursday.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB), Moulamein (non-TAB)
Tuesday: Wagga Riverside (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Albury (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Monday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
