The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wangaratta trainers dominate as Weeding leads SDRA premiership

MM
By Matt Malone
December 6 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding (right) with apprentice jockey Holly Durnan after Prince Of Helena's Narrandera Cup win earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding (right) with apprentice jockey Holly Durnan after Prince Of Helena's Narrandera Cup win earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith

WANGARATTA trainers have upped the ante in their domination of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.