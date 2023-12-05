Triple boost as earthworks begin at new Wagga shopping centre

A shopping centre in the city's north has welcomed a triple boost as earth works get underway.
Major excavation works for the construction of a service station at Boorooma Shops began last week.
The service station will form part of a mixed offering by The Dunn Group, which will also feature a liquor store, supermarket, cafe and a bakery.
Announcing the commencement of works in town on Tuesday, The Dunn Group managing director Ben Dunn said construction has been two years in the making and that all going well the project could be completed in just months.
"I'm excited," Mr Dunn said.
"I see the amount of development happening at Gobbagombalin, with the amount of new houses being built, the tradies here.
"Foodworks is open and everyone has embraced that, Dominos is going well, as is Chemist Warehouse, so it's a great...community."
He said the enormous fuel tanks will be installed beneath the site next week with the company expected to start hiring for the approximately 20 jobs in April.
While the service station brand is yet to be locked in, the company already has a BP station on the corner of Edward and Fox Streets in Central Wagga.
Meanwhile the former owner of Wagga's beloved Baylis Street business Crust Pizza, George Liakatos, is branching out as he announces plans to open his first cafe at Boorooma Shops.
On Tuesday, Mr Liakatos announced he is just weeks away from lodging a development application to council to pave the way for a specialty cafe at the centre.
He said the site could open its doors as soon as next April and hopes to create a Melbourne-style experience.
"I've always had this vision of creating a place where customers can come in and sit down near the barista while they are making a coffee - like at a little bench area," Mr Liakatos said.
"So I will need a really good barista who can keep a good conversation and interact with the public."
To assist with this, Mr Liakatos will be sourcing coffee beans from a major supplier from the Victorian capital.
He said the supplier, which provides beans to 100 stores in Melbourne, will also travel up to train staff.
Mr Liakatos, who is of a Greek background, also has plans to introduce a range of international cuisine ranging from Greek to Egyptian on a weekly basis.
"Once a month we might put a little bit of multicultural spin in the store, such as sell some Gyros or [host] a Greek night or an Egyptian night," he said.
In other Boorooma news, Splash Laundrette owner Rod Krause has signed a lease for a laundromat to fill another vacancy at the new shopping complex.
The stores will join Chemist Warehouse and Domino's who opened at the centre earlier this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.