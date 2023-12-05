Experts urge caution as Wagga, Riverina sweats through heatwave

Soaring temperatures has the Riverina under an official heatwave warning as the mercury skyrockets to dangerous conditions this week.
Temperatures in Wagga are expected to peak at 38 degrees on Friday while the nation swelters through its first taste of summer.
It reached a high of 37.9 degrees in Wagga at 3pm on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which the night before issued a heatwave warning that impacts inland NSW and south west Queensland over coming days.
Several communities officially reached or passed 40 degrees, with Hay recording 43.2 degrees, Yanco 40.4 degrees, West Wyalong 40.2 degrees and Griffith a neat 40 degrees on Tuesday.
Miriam Bradbury, senior meteorologist of BoM, said temperatures are predicted to reach the high 30s to low 40s at the end of the week.
"The night time temperatures are also going to be very warm and are worth knowing because it's those warm nights with the warm days that really produce those heatwave conditions," Ms Bradbury said.
Ms Bradbury said overnight temperatures will struggle to drop below high teens to low 20s for most of the week, with the warmest likely to be Friday when the mercury will settle around 26 to 27 degrees for the night.
The current heatwave conditions are currently being experienced in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.
While there aren't any predictions for record temperatures, Ms Bradbury warns people not to get complacent.
"When we're seeing these really warm conditions persisting over such a long period of time, the body can't recover from that heat stress and that's when things start to get really quite dangerous for people's health," she said.
Taking health precautions
Murrumbidgee Local Health District's public health director Alison Nikitas has urged people to take care of themselves during the heatwave.
Key to keeping the heat's effects at bay will be remaining indoors during the hot periods and keep hydrated, she said.
Ms Nikitas warns that children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions are more vulnerable to health conditions.
"If your going out for a run, go out very early in the morning, outside of the heat periods," Ms Nikitas said.
"Some of the hot, sugary drinks or alcohol can actually be quite dehydrating."
For anyone unable to afford air conditioning, Ms Nikitas recommends people to head to a central point in town such as a shopping centre as well as keeping curtains and doors closed to prevent heat from entering.
Other small things people can look for are checking the colour one's urine.
"If it's pale and quite clear, it means you're quite re hydrated the deeper and darker the urine gets can indicate dehydration," Ms Nikitas said.
She also recommended for people to check on their elderly neighbours and relatives.
Ms Nikitas believes for anyone willing to seek more information, they can look up the NSW Government's Beat the Heat campaign.
