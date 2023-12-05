Wagga juniors treated to visit from national futsal team captain

Wagga's youngest futsal players were treated to a special session on Monday night, when national player Michaela Thornton arrived in town.
The Australian futsal captain and ACT futsal premier league player joined the junior programs for a game and question session.
Impressed with the size and organisation of the program, Thornton said she didn't expect to see such strong talent among the young players.
"I'd heard lots of good things, Sam [Gray] in particular has said he's got a really great group of kids here who are really keen to have a chat about futsal and are interested in all things futsal," Thornton said.
"I came down to have a look, didn't think I'd get put in goals, terrifying stuff, but what I've seen from the kids is awesome.
"There were heaps here and apparently it's only about half of what they get, and it makes sense to me they've got a great program and faculty here."
Thornton said she hopes coming down to meet with the players will help show them there are pathways in futsal to play at higher levels if they want to.
With plenty of Wagga talent featuring in state teams in recent years, Wagga Futsal president Sam Gray said there is hope to move into the Canberra league in the future.
Acknowledging there's both a time and financial commitment to doing that however, he said they wont rush the program into it until the time is right.
"I don't want to overextend the players at the moment, we want them top see what's available and then make the next step," Gray said.
For Thornton, she'd like to see as many juniors involved in the sport as possible, saying they shouldn't have to choose between the indoor and outdoor games.
"The opportunities are there, I didn't have to pick and choose [between soccer and futsal], I still play both, but for those kids who just have their hearts set on futsal, there's now more and more opportunities to focus on," Thornton said.
"I find it funner than outdoor, you get way more touches of the ball, no matter what position you're playing on the floor, you get a chance to shoot, you get a chance to defend, you get to dribble, you just get a lot more touches.
"I find the kids learn a lot quicker because they're getting more opportunities to practise this way."
Watching participation in the sport grow over recent years, Thornton said it's important to have regional hubs such as Wagga pushing to keep athletes at their best potential.
Gray said there was a great response to Thornton's visit.
"I just want the girls in our programs to see that there is a pathway for them, and for Michaela to take the time to come today, it's just wonderful," Gray said.
"The girls loved it, the boys that came to skill school loved it, it's great."
