The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga juniors treated to visit from national futsal team captain

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
December 5 2023 - 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michaela Thornton visits Wagga Futsal at Equex Centre on Monday afternoon, wrapping up a game with 'Skill School' players. Picture by Madeline Begley
Michaela Thornton visits Wagga Futsal at Equex Centre on Monday afternoon, wrapping up a game with 'Skill School' players. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's youngest futsal players were treated to a special session on Monday night, when national player Michaela Thornton arrived in town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.