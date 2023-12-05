Flynn eyes number one ruck spot as he settles in at West Coast

NARRANDERA big man Matt Flynn is settling into Perth nicely as he begins pre-season at his new AFL club.
Flynn made the move across the country from Greater Western Sydney (GWS) to West Coast Eagles in a bid for more opportunities.
Flynn has been in the AFL system eight years but has been restricted to 33 games at the elite level due to injuries and competition for spots.
The 26-year-old loves his new surrounds at the Eagles.
"I've loved it so far. I've only been to Perth a few times in my life so it's great to get over here and settle and meet all the new boys here and what not," Flynn said.
"It's been great, it's been a great first two weeks, really.
"It's amazing. Obviously coming from the Giants, who are quite a fresh new team, to one like West Coast with a strong history, it's pretty impressive.
"The facilities, the people, the players, the staff, everyone's been amazing and so welcoming so I've loved it."
Flynn signed a three-year deal with the Eagles, arriving as an unrestricted free agent.
He said opportunity to play at AFL level was the driving factor behind his move.
"For myself, it's more about the opportunity," he said.
"I had a good chat with Adam Simpson and where I was with the Giants as well, I had a chat to the coaching staff there and I think the opportunity for me was strongest here.
"And then we've got such a young list here with a lot of talent coming through, (Reuben) Ginbey, (Elijah) Hewett and these kind of players who are really exciting. You see that and I guess my age really fits the demographic of the list and where we're trying to go. It was exciting."
Bailey Williams established himself as West Coast's number one ruck this year as Eagles champion Nic Naitanui went through the final year of his AFL career sidelined with injury.
Flynn says he respects Williams and wants to form a strong partnership with him.
"He had a really strong year last year. I played some good games against Bailey and I really enjoyed that battle," Flynn said.
"I'm looking forward to getting to work with him and hopefully forming a really strong partnership and either battling for that spot or creating a really strong combination going forward."
He believes they are two different types of rucks, something he hopes can make them a formidable combination.
"I think Bailey's a lot more athletic than me and he's got that strength but then I've got my strength. I can be a bit combative and really competitive and helping that clearance game for us and Bailey can get forward, take a mark and use that speed and aerial power that he's got," he said.
"If we can get our two strengths working together then I think it will be really strong for the side."
With West Coast finishing on the bottom this year, and struggling for the past couple of seasons, Flynn is excited to work with the Eagles' young midfielders in helping shape the club's future.
"From what I've seen at training they're so powerful, they're explosive, they're fit, they've returned in amazing shape. It will be amazing to have them working with me," he said.
Flynn hopes he can pass on some of his knowledge he's learnt over the past eight years to help fasttrack their development.
"I think it's a young group, as I said, and myself, I'm going on 26 now and I've been around the game for a long time," he said.
"I haven't played as many games as I would have liked to at this stage of my career but I've been around, I've learnt a lot and I've spent some good with some good midfielders at the Giants so I'd love to be able to pass a little bit of that leadership down to these boys."
