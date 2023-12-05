Wagga Civic Theatre looking to break down barriers in new 2024 season

A new live music festival and a fresh membership program are just some of the big-ticket items in Wagga Civic Theatre's 2024 season.
Audiences can look forward to a year of high-quality entertainment including First Nations works, contemporary dance, live music and theatre, as well as the new membership.
Theatre Manager Claire Harris said she was incredibly proud of the upcoming season, which was about the joy that live entertainment brings.
"2024 is filled to the brim with a combination of local entertainment, young people on our stage and major Australian touring performing arts companies," Ms Harris said.
"We have the Australian Ballet, the Bangarra Dance Theatre company, Melbourne Theatre Company and a whole suite of programming for young people and their families."
Ms Harris said the new membership program was "designed with a sense of fun" because the "theatre really is a place for everybody and the heartbeat of our vibrant city".
There will be two very different circus performances on offer - Tempo by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus featuring young performers aged 12-18 and a fierce contemporary circus featuring an all women and gender-non-conforming cast in The Defiant.
Audiences will get their fill of quality major arts organisations: Bell Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream; Sydney Dance Company's Momenta; Opera Australia's La Boheme; the Australian Ballet's Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works; and Melbourne Theatre Company will stage their award-winning play SLAP. BANG. KISS.
The Civic Theatre also plans to introduce more diversity, with a focus on First Nations artists like singer-songwriter Emma Donovan performing as part of Sundown Sessions - a new live music festival in April.
Ms Harris said she believed breaking down barriers and encouraging new people into theatre spaces were crucial for forming social and cultural connections in the community.
"It's incredibly important that young people, or old people, or whoever comes to the theatre ... get to see themselves reflected back to them," she said.
"I think it's important to breakdown barriers of who has access to public spaces, the reality is all of our council facilities are owned by all of our community and our program needs to reflect that."
The 2024 Season is now on sale as part of a subscription package in an exclusive pre-sale for subscribers.
Season show tickets will be open to the general public from December 19.
For more information about the 2024 Season, memberships and subscriptions, contact the Civic Theatre on 6926 9688 or visit civictheatre.com.au
