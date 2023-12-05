Warning as temperatures rise, fire danger increases across Riverina

Farmers across a large swathe of the Riverina have been urged to check weather conditions before harvesting as temperatures soar.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) issued a harvest safety alert on Tuesday morning, prompted by deteriorating weather conditions in parts of the region.
The RFS said landholders harvesting in the Murrumbidgee, Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton and Narrandera council areas should stop and check weather conditions before continuing.
By 10.30am, the mercury had already cracked 30 degrees at Wagga Airport, where it was 33 degrees at 11.30am.
It was even hotter in western parts of the Riverina, with Hay a hot 38.6 degrees at 11.30am.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a trough over the western part of Australia was extending to southwest NSW, drawing heat over much of the state.
The RFS has warned hot and dry conditions will increase the risk of grass fires for most of this week.
There is also the potential for dry thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.
NSW RFS Bland Temora Zone operational officer Jason Bortolazzo said under those conditions grass fires could start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Current weather systems are generating hot and unsettled conditions through the week until the weekend, with heatwave conditions forecast for parts of NSW creating some challenging weather conditions", Mr Bortolazzo said.
"We urge Bland Temora Zone landholders to be aware of this threat and of the risks associated with using machinery outdoors, ensure that their property is prepared and if harvesting that they follow the advice from the RFS Grain Harvest Safety Guide.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper, handheld fire extinguisher or firefighting unit, each in good working order."
Mr Bortolazzo said grass fires travelled much faster than bushfires because grass ignites so quickly.
"Bland Temora Zone residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property," he said.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
Maximum temperatures in the mid to high 30s are expected in Wagga until Saturday, peaking at 38 on Friday, according to the bureau.
The heat will also peak in western parts of the Riverina on Friday, when the mercury is forecast to reach 44 degrees in Hay and 41 at Griffith.
