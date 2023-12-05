The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Warning as temperatures rise, fire danger increases across Riverina

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:28pm
Strong winds and an increased risk of fire has prompted the Rural Fire Service to ask farmers to immediately stop harvest operations for the day. Picture supplied
Farmers across a large swathe of the Riverina have been urged to check weather conditions before harvesting as temperatures soar.

