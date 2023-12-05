White looks to add to record in NSW Breeders Challenge Regional series

Speculating is looking to become the next member of his family to take out the NSW Breeders Challenge Western Region Final on Wednesday night.
Both his mother Shes A Jackson and full-brother Defiant have taken out previous finals.
Defiant was a winner at Bathurst two years and Junee trainer Trevor White, who also bred and owns the three-year-old, hopes to extend the trend.
"He should go pretty good but it won't be easy," White said.
"They are never easy."
Speculating has won five of his 16 starts, with another four placings, and is coming off a second last time out.
However White was hoping to have last week's heat run to really top him off for the final only for it to be abandoned due to the state of the track.
"I would have liked to give him a run last Tuesday as he's still a bit fat but I think he will be right," White said.
"I've had trouble getting the weight off him so he hasn't been going just quite as good as he should have been in his last couple of runs but I think he will be better.
"I've given him a couple of good, solid works so he should be right.
"I would have liked to have got that run but what happened happens."
Speculating has drawn barrier 10 in the $30,000 feature.
Cameron Hart will take the drive for his uncle after an injury to regular reinsman Peter McRae.
It means Hart will make an earlier trip home for the second round of Inter Dominion in Brisbane on Tuesday.
However the state's leading reinsman is more than a handy replacement.
"I've lost my driver as Pete hurt his shoulder so I've got Cam on there," White said.
"Pete got knocked over by a horse and dislocated his shoulder so he'll be out of play for a few weeks."
Defiant used this race two years ago on his way to taking out the $100,000 Regional Championships State Final.
White believes his younger brother has the potential to do the same.
"I actually think he's every bit as good as the other horse, he just hasn't been as good a racehorse," he said.
"He's had a few tricks up his sleeve but he has a bit more high speed than the other fella but used to play up a bit at the start and carry on a bit.
"I've had a few hiccups with him so he hasn't had a real clear run."
Defiant has just returned to White's stable after a win at Menangle in October.
He was eighth in the Cherry City Cup at Young on Friday night.
White was pleased with the run.
"I was going to give him a bit of a spell but we decided to give him a couple of runs," he said.
"He went pretty good at Young, we were happy with him.
"I wasn't real sure how fit he was as he had a week off after his last win but I think he will be right."
White also lines up Royal Exit in the three-year-old colts and geldings final at Bathurst.
He's rated a place chance after coming with up barrier four.
"He might happen to run into a hole if he had some luck," White said.
"His last couple of runs have been pretty good really."
