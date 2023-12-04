Thomas wastes no time in making an impression at Giants training

WAGGA footballer Harvey Thomas has been quick to make an impression at Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
Thomas finished second in the Giants' opening two kilometre time trial on Monday.
The Giants welcomed back their entire playing group to training on Monday and they were greeted with the 2km time trial.
Small forward Toby Bedford was a clear winner but it was Thomas who led the chasing pack.
Thomas finished second in front of Ryan Angwin, Xavier O'Halloran and Finn Callaghan.
Bedford was full of praise for Thomas, who only joined the club two weeks ago.
"He started pushing the pace really fast and he pushed me," Bedford said of Thomas to the Giants website.
"Every time I looked behind me he was right there and he's settling in really well and on the track as well."
Bedford was happy with the standard across the board.
"The race was really fast-paced, and everyone was really fit and we've all come back in really good shape," Bedford said.
"We had a really good hit out of training after it and it's been fun and I think everyone is excited to be back."
