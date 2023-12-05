The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina over-performs in 'average' year for farmers

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
December 5 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Moloney among his canola crop in better years. File picture
Simon Moloney among his canola crop in better years. File picture

Australian crop values have dropped by an estimated $12 billion this season, with harvest weights down for most cash crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a Journalist with the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, covering policy, politics and culture. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.