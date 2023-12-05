Riverina over-performs in 'average' year for farmers

Australian crop values have dropped by an estimated $12 billion this season, with harvest weights down for most cash crops.
Wheat production declined by 38 per cent, despite only an 8 per cent decline in the planted area.
Livestock prices have also declined severely this year, adding to farmers' financial challenges.
Lower profits for farmers this year have been spurred by a mix of bad weather, inflation, and international supply shocks.
But the Riverina may have dodged the worst of this.
Canola and wheat farmer Simon Moloney said it's been a pretty average year for him.
"We had such a dry spring we were a bit more pessimistic about our yield. Our quality is holding up after the last rain event, so we're pretty pleased with that," he said.
"You don't have to go very far north of here before things are pretty dire. Wagga and the surrounding area has had a much better season than the north-west.
"But that's farming, aye."
Despite a drop in farm gate prices this year, farmers say this is unlikely to affect grocery bills.
Australia has some of the highest food prices in the world, and they are still rising. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reported food prices had increased by 4.9 per cent from October 2022 - 23.
This has largely been driven by a 10.4 per cent increase in breads and cereals, and a 10.1 per cent rise in the cost of dairy products.
NSW Farmers Association Wagga branch president Alan Brown said farm gate prices only make up a small portion of the prices people are paying at the supermarket.
"Beef's virtually half what it was, lamb's more than halved in price, but the impact at the supermarket is quite minor," he said.
"The problem we have is the supply system in Australia has a lot of costs built into it, so the impact at the farm gate is quite minor. There's about five cents worth of wheat in a loaf of bread, for example.
"So if wheat goes up or down by half, it really doesn't make much difference to the overall price."
As people in regional Australia say they are being forced to choose between food, rent and their health, this may be counter intuitive. Politicians and lobbyists have pointed to the need for a strong agriculture sector for the benefit of Australia's food security.
In August, Coles and Woolworths both reported profit increases in excess of a billion dollars, largely on the back of higher margins.
The rising costs of doing business is driving some farmers to the wall.
In March this year, Riverina dairy legend Glenn Jolliffe shocked the community by announcing he was getting out of the business.
He said volatile input costs and the rising cost of land makes selling up an attractive option for many dairy farmers.
"It's a good time to cash out on your investment," Mr Joliffe said.
"It just isn't worth the trouble anymore, it's almost impossible to find staff and the price of everything is going up."
NSW Farmers grains committee chair Justin Everitt said farmers are getting squeezed from both sides.
"From the cropping side of things, we need higher prices at the moment because our input costs are so high. If they aren't maintained, we won't be even close to being profitable," Mr Everitt said.
"It's very hard to recoup losses when your prices are dictated to you. You just have to hope you produce enough to cover your costs."
Mr Everitt said the cost of fertiliser was challenging many farmers in cropping.
Since 2020, fertiliser prices have almost tripled. China and Russia are two of the world's major manufacturers of fertiliser, making Australia's supply shaky at best.
This could create a vicious cycle in Australia, where farmers use less fertiliser, see lower yields, and are unable to invest in the future of their farms.
Research conducted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows this has already started in some of the world's poorest countries, where farmers are less able to absorb these price increases.
"The suffering is worst in 48 countries, many highly dependent on imports from Ukraine and Russia-mostly low-income countries," they wrote.
"Of those, about half are especially vulnerable due to severe economic challenges, weak institutions, and fragility.
"This will erode countries' international reserves and their ability to pay for food and fertiliser imports."
While the price of urea - a key component of many nitrogen fertilisers - has fallen from record highs in recent months, there are no guarantees it will increase long term supply to Australia.
Mr Everitt said the only way Australia can escape this cycle is developing a domestic fertiliser industry.
"Until we start producing stuff onshore and controlling the price, we're going to be at the whim of the exporting countries," he said.
"We've sold off everything, we don't make anything anymore, and that's to our detriment."
Mr Everitt said he wanted to see lower checkout prices for food too.
"I've got a family, I've got young kids, and we shop where everyone else shops. We're just like everyone else," he said.
"We're very much feeling the same impacts as every mum and dad and family out there.
