Good Friday standalone game to open next year's AFL Riverina season

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers will open the AFL Riverina season on Good Friday next year.
On the back of this year's successful game, MCUE and Tigers have agreed to go again in an event that this year will open the AFL Riverina season.
The Goannas will host Tigers at Mangoplah Sportsground on Friday, March 29 with the Farrer League season to start on Saturday, April 6.
The opening round of the Riverina League will be a week later on Saturday, April 13.
MCUE committee member Geoff Seymour said the club is keen to grow the fixture into an annual event.
"Off the success of last year, it was a great day, a record crowd at Mangoplah despite the inclement storm weather," Seymour said.
"It had its challenges that day but the crowds turned out in numbers so we'd like to roll that dice again.
"Tigers have agreed to do it, we'll host it again, obviously they've got cricket commitments happening at Robertson Oval but that works well for us.
"As a standalone season opener, we'll push to make this a real regular Mangoplah thing. It worked well for us."
AFL Riverina was approached by a rival Riverina League club keen to also pursue Good Friday football but MCUE has been rewarded for their initiative with first right of refusal.
"We certainly appreciate the support of AFL Riverina around that," Seymour said.
"(Wagga Tigers president) Chris Flanigan and I are both very keen to get that over the line. There was elements of our committees that weren't keen to do it on the Easter weekend for obvious reasons and we just came to the end decision we thought we had to roll the dice and give it a go.
"There had been other standalone games pre-season done in previous years and they always seemed to be a success.
"We were keen to have a crack at it and if it becomes a bit of a Mangoplah, Tigers legacy for the next 10 years then that's great.
"It just gives us the opportunity to do the season opener and the opportunity to be the standout game, standout host, early in the season."
Seymour is confident that with fine weather, next year's fixture can be bigger than last year's record crowd.
"When everyone saw the crowd and the success of it (this year), even though the weather was like it was we thought wow, imagine what this could be on a nice day," he said.
The day also has a significant financial benefit to the club given the strong gate, along with canteen and bar sales.
"If we can take that opportunity to make a bit of money again too, it's always good to do that," Seymour said.
As was the case this year, MCUE and Wagga Tigers will then enjoy an bye on Wagga Gold Cup weekend to make up for the early showpiece game.
Meantime, MCUE will head into the new year without a president.
Seymour stood down from the position at the club's annual general meeting last month after two years in the role.
The position was unable to be filled, with the club set to host another committee meeting in January where it is hoped someone will step into the role.
