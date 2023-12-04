Police, Rotary forge new partnership to combat domestic violence

Riverina police officers have partnered with Rotary amid renewed calls to end violence against women.
Police officers and Rotary members marched through the streets of Wagga on Friday to stand in solidarity for women who suffer from domestic violence as part of the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism.
Among the signage carried by participants was one urging people to remember transgender Filipina woman Mhelody Bruno, who died at the hands of her partner - who was later convicted of manslaughter - in Wagga in 2019.
The international campaign kicked off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.
While the UN initiative takes place on an annual basis, Wagga Police Inspector Jill Gibson said it is the first time local police have marched with Rotary for the event.
As such, Inspector Gibson hopes it will help awareness about the many groups partnering with police to support victims of domestic violence.
"It's not just the police who are working towards stopping domestic violence - it's the whole community," she said.
"There are many government agencies [involved in this space], but also many non-government agencies like the Women's Domestic Violence [court advocacy service], the Wagga Women's Health Centre and Carer Gateway who support people in the community dealing with domestic violence."
She also hopes the initiative will help break the stigma associated with reporting domestic violence.
"People are realising domestic violence is not a dirty little secret - it's not something that you need to hide, it needs to be addressed," Inspector Gibson said.
"I think people are [getting] more confident, coming forward, seeking support services and assistance from the police - which is really positive."
Reflecting on her own profession, Inspector Gibson said domestic violence is also an issue police are all too familiar with.
"Domestic violence is something police attend day in, day out," she said.
"Police work hard to identify the causes and they work with those agencies who walked with us on Friday to try and encourage people and give them the confidence to leave relationships if need be.
"They also work to help people address issues, whether that be drugs and alcohol, anger management and finances - a really hard one for people at this point in time.
"There are many services which can assist with food, paying bills, housing and those sorts of things."
Looking ahead, Inspector Gibson hopes the march will become an annual event.
But while much is already being done to combat domestic violence, she said there is still much more work to go.
As part of these ongoing efforts, police have plans to continue their partnership with Rotary in the near future.
"We're looking forward to working with Wagga combined Rotaries into 2024 and host information sessions around domestic violence," Inspector Gibson said.
"This will include not only typical partner domestic violence, but also elder abuse, what positive relationships look like and working in with schools, seniors and members of the community in general."
A similar march was held last week in Tumbarumba and coincided with other police marches across the state.
