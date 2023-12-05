Open day to showcase Wagga's finest clubs and handicrafts

The Association of Riverina Cultural Clubs and the Wagga's Potters Club will throw open the doors to the public this weekend.
President of both the Wagga Potters Club and Association of Riverina Cultural Club (ARCC), Dianne Mahony, said she was thrilled to showcase the diversity of talent.
"It's about showcasing all the clubs do and how the venue is used, how important it is really around in Wagga for the number of clubs it has," Ms Mahony said.
The event is set to feature a number of clubs and handicrafts, such as the orchid and bonsai societies, which plan to show how to put orchids in your garden and care for them.
Another club includes the Riverina Games Association with their miniatures from various Warhammer games.
"There is a huge raffle, five prizes starting with patch workers have donated a double bed and a single bed, a handmade patchwork quilt," he said.
The event will be held at the ARCC Hall, at 131 Tarcutta Street in Wagga, on Saturday December 9 between 10am and 4pm.
It will also feature an exhibition by the pottery club over three days from Friday to Sunday, where people will bee encouraged to learn how to make a pot before it is glazed and provided for a $5 fee.
The diversity is why Ms Mahony has encouraged people to turn up to Saturday's event.
"We've got clubs that will appeal to a huge variety of people. Come and have a look and see what's on offer," she said.
