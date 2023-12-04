The Daily Advertiser
Farmers counting the cost as rains delay harvest, hit profit margins

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
December 4 2023 - 6:30pm
Rand farmer Roy Hamilton said recent rains have set his wheat harvest back a week and a half while Riverina agronomist Geoff Minchin said the wet could significantly impact financial returns as a result of crop downgrading. Pictures supplied
Riverina farmers are counting the cost after a series of rain events left crops sitting in the wet.

