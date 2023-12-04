Struggling with the groceries? Support is about to land in Wagga

Wagga families struggling with keeping food on the table will be able to find some help as literally tonnes of it arrives in the city.
Four months after dropping in and distributing eight tonnes of food to 800 people in just 90 minutes, food relief organisation Foodbank will again open a pop-up site at the Riverside car park from 9.30am on Wednesday.
More than one in three households are struggling with food insecurity, Foodbank found in its latest report, and 77 per cent of those were facing the struggle for the first time.
Anyone in the city who worries about access to fresh food is urged to come along, the organisation's regional food relief co-ordinator for Riverina Colina Meadows said.
"We'll be bringing up to eight tonnes of fresh produce to the pop up, which will ensure hundreds of families have access to enough fresh food for an entire week," Ms Meadows said.
"It's a particularly timely event, given the anticipated increase in calls for assistance to local support services in the lead-up to the Christmas and New Year period.
"If you're concerned about having access to fresh food, please come along; we'll have a team of friendly volunteers ready to help you select what you'd like."
Health relief will also be on hand as Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) - who along with Wagga City Council are supporting the pop-up - offers free health checks and vaccinations on the day.
MPHN's clinical programs and emergency response manager Peta Anderson said now is an ideal time to get a booster for those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination in the last six months.
"We'll also be providing Japanese encephalitis vaccinations which are especially important if you regularly spend time outdoors or are living in conditions with limited mosquito protection," Ms Anderson said.
Those who attend the pop-up are encouraged to bring their own bags.
