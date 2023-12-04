Hawaii Sunrise takes 10 days to bring up hat-trick of wins

There's no stopping Hawaii Sunrise at the moment.
The Alan Clare-trained bitch made it three wins in 10 days with an all-the-way win at Wagga on Monday.
The victory adds to her good record, which now stands at eight wins and six placings from 26 starts.
After also winning at Wagga on Friday, the Nangus trainer wasn't worried about how she would back up.
Instead Clare has been impressed with how she's turned around her form.
"She is going good," Clare said.
"She's beginning well and finishing well."
Hawaii Sunrise was winless in eight starts before starting her purple patch of form late last month.
Clare believes beginning well has been the key to the change.
"She has found her early box speed and is starting to string a couple together," he said.
"It's all going good.
"You just get a run when they all go good for a while and she had a bad patch there for a little while but is putting it all together again."
Hawaii Sunrise ($4) was able to hold off a late charge from Jellybean Jingle ($9.50) to win by 3/4 of a length in the Lake Village Butchery 4th/5th Grade (400m).
She rated a best of the meeting 23.04 seconds, which is just outside her career best time of 23.00.
The meeting is part of a busy December period for Wagga.
The club races seven times for the month, including the following two Mondays to go along with their traditional Friday meetings.
Wagga will also race on New Year's Day.
