Your say: Tragedies a sober reminder of dangers on the roads

After yet another fatal road death last week involving nose to tail (truck runs up the back of another) and one last year when a truck ran over a car.
It is time to be more alert at road work stoppages, remembering the first vehicle to be stopped at roadworks usually blocks off the stop sign.
So for what it's worth, whether I'm first in the queue or not, I simply hit the hazard lights to alert traffic behind me and hope the vehicle behind me does the same
Just turn your hazard lights off when you get to move on. We know not everyone obeys warning signs in relation to roadworks so hit the hazards for your safety.
Whilst on saving your life, put your lights on low beam in daytime driving.
Light up n live cheers. Stay alive.
Where does our federal member fit into this smozzle? Notably silent on this very important matter?
At the recent ARTC ''information" session. I did not see one note being taken down. They must have prodigious memories! Question? Did anybody see notes?
We now have provided The IRA (inland rail authority) the necessary tick in the box. Now we wait for the decisions to be spelt out - a decision that dates back to 2015.
Dramatic changes have occurred since that time. But the IRA do not seem to know how radically we have changes. Who was in the group that made the decision?
Recently I was reading what events are on the Wagga calendar for Christmas and noticed that one event that won't be happening this year is the annual carols by candlelight which used to be held at the music bowl each year in mid-December and was formerly organised by Kurrajong Waratah Industries up until the disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic.
I as well as many other people from Wagga Wagga and other visitors from out of town would like to see it return hopefully in December 2024 and it used to be such a spectacle with the Kapooka Army Band performing each year.
It would be great to see it make a comeback and always a crowd pleaser for the young and the young at heart so let's hope that this annual event makes a return next year we hope that either Kurrajong Waratah or another organisation will hopefully bring it back for our community to enjoy once again.
The United Nations, only a few days ago, warned that world temperature heat records have been obliterated in 2023.
It certainly does appear that both the United Nations, and not surprisingly also the Bureau of Meteorology, climate-related warnings are constantly being ignored by our federal government.
It is distressing indeed to hear that the minister for climate change - Chris Bowen - has recently called for new gas projects to proceed.
At a time when all hands on deck are required to counter the causes of human induced climate change it appears the federal government is missing in action following a pathway of its own leading to more greenhouse emissions and inevitably further rising temperatures.
