The Daily Advertiser
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Community/Events
Have Your Say

Your say: Tragedies a sober reminder of dangers on the roads

By Letters
December 6 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Using headlights when travelling even in the daytime, today's correspondent urges. Picture by Canva
Using headlights when travelling even in the daytime, today's correspondent urges. Picture by Canva

After yet another fatal road death last week involving nose to tail (truck runs up the back of another) and one last year when a truck ran over a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.