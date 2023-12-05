Aurora light show dazzles Riverina residents

There was a dazzling sight to behold as the skies of Wagga came alive when the aurora returned with a big light show at the weekend.
From late on Friday night until the early hours of Saturday morning, the southern skies were aglow with a spectacular array of colours due to a strong Aurora Australis event.
There were incredible scenes across the region with reports of the southern lights at Wagga and Lockhart.
It comes barely two weeks after residents across the region captured displays in the Riverina Highlands and also in the region's far west.
A BOM spokesperson said the light show was seen widely across southern parts of the country including in far western New South Wales.
"It's rare to see an aurora in central inland parts, so those in New South Wales were in for a treat," the spokesperson said.
An aurora arises from solar flares - explosions on the sun - that emit charged particles into the solar wind and towards Earth.
"These particles are directed by the magnetic field of the Earth where they collide with atoms in the atmosphere," the spokesperson said.
"These collisions generate the beautiful lights which are observed as the aurora - one of nature's most spectacular visual phenomena."
