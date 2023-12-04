The Daily Advertiser
Your say: Rise in hate speech reflects broader societal issues

By Letters
December 5 2023 - 4:30am
Communications minister Michelle Rowland has flagged amendments to basic online safety expectations. Picture by Gary Ramage
Communications Minister Rowland's recent address to the National Press Club (DA, 23/11) suggested an urgency in updating the online safety framework to reduce hate speech. But, as Australia confronts increasing online hate speech, the debate over legislative intervention intensifies. This discourse reflects concerns for public safety and fears of descending into a 'nanny state', where excessive regulation might impede free speech. The predicament mirrors global challenges, including those faced by platforms like X (Twitter), in content moderation.

