Your say: Rise in hate speech reflects broader societal issues

Communications Minister Rowland's recent address to the National Press Club (DA, 23/11) suggested an urgency in updating the online safety framework to reduce hate speech. But, as Australia confronts increasing online hate speech, the debate over legislative intervention intensifies. This discourse reflects concerns for public safety and fears of descending into a 'nanny state', where excessive regulation might impede free speech. The predicament mirrors global challenges, including those faced by platforms like X (Twitter), in content moderation.
The Racial Discrimination Act 1975, already effectively addresses hate speech and adapts to online contexts. However, the rise in hostile online behaviour, contrasting past communicative norms, signals a societal shift. This transition, lead by changes in upbringing, leads to more aggressive digital interactions.
The push for new legislation to combat online hate speech faces apprehension about overregulation. Continuous legislative development could create a restrictive environment, stifling free speech. A balanced approach, leveraging existing laws while promoting responsibility, digital literacy, and societal decorum, is possible.
Social media's struggle to balance safety and freedom of expression mirrors governmental challenges in regulating online speech. This highlights the complexity of avoiding encroachment on individual liberties.
Additionally, online hate speech legislation spotlights the need to protect children from social media's harms. Limiting their exposure to social media platforms would safeguard their mental well-being and foster a healthier culture.
The goal is not endless legislative creation. Effective use of existing laws, combined with educational initiatives and policies to shield children and those with delicate sensibilities from social media's adverse effects should be the approach. This would ensure the protection of democratic values, including free speech, while addressing digital challenges and avoiding heavy-handed regulation.
The rise of online hate speech reflects broader societal issues, including changes in how we communicate and interact. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach considering legal, educational, and cultural dimensions. Fostering a culture of respect and responsibility online, alongside sensible legal frameworks, Australia would create a safer digital environment without compromising fundamental freedoms.
As Professor John Senior suggested back in 1983, smash your electronic devices... get outside and play.
What a gratuitous insult Melvyn Maylin, Inland Rail Project Director, offers to the people of Wagga ("Safety the basis for calling off our meeting", 27/11).
What perceived dangers caused an Inland Rail "drop-in session" to be abandoned at the library? Mr Maylin says that his "number one priority" was to "deliver a safe environment."
No, that would be the job of Council as venue manager, and law enforcement - not Inland Rail.
Anyway, "we became concerned that [safety] may not be possible" and so the session was moved to the Showground - where there is no Council security staff, and the cop-shop is not just across the road.
What threat was identified in "the potential protests that were being planned for the event"? And what is the effect of the word "potential" (as opposed to say, "actual")? And why the plural "protests" - how many were identified? Was there a police evaluation suggesting any danger (at all)?
We might suppose that some people would have stood around with placards. They might have got up a bit of a chant. Neither placards nor chants would have been volatile, and the group would have been a representative sample of citizens simply concerned for the future of the town - a far cry from the pitch-fork, firebrand wielding mob that troubled the imaginings of Mr Maylin.
But, then again, sticking the drop-in (-and-get-given-a-pamphlet) session out at Kyeamba Smith Hall, where a "safe environment" is apparently much more achievable, removes it more from the public gaze, and a protest draw less attention from Joe Public sauntering by. Now there's your real reason for cancelling at the Civic Centre.
Inland Rail is insulting enough by offering anything less than a public meeting.
