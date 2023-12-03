Wagga School of Arts open for script submissions for upcoming Playfest

Short and sweet is the aim of the game as Wagga's School of Arts puts the call out for scripts for Riverina TenX Playfest.
The theatrical festival, which features 10 plays running for 10 minutes, is an opportunity for any writer who wants to have their play performed in front of a live audience, with the play staged in the middle of the year.
Acting president of SoACT Craig Dixon said the festival is part of a push to make theatre more accessible to the wider community.
"Theatre was kind of gatekept by the big playwrights, there's no reason that by opening up we can get ideas which can make it an amazing play," Mr Dixon said.
"School of Arts is ultimately a community organisation ... we're all members of the community brought together by our love of the performing arts."
Mr Dixon believes that by inviting more writers that he would be able to increase community output in Wagga, which he believes has a strong creative community which is overlooked due to Wagga's sport scene.
He hopes that this event would give an opportunity to local creatives a chance to showcase their work.
"We see that in the School of Arts where we have so many people who are just a mixture of raw talents and also people who can bring in previous experience of gain elsewhere," he said.
Playfest is widely regarded as one of Australia's premiere regional short form theatre events and has been compared to Sydney's famous Short + Sweet festival.
Mr Dixon highlights how the Playfest has been able to carve themselves as a known festival in the 10-minute scene, which is the theatrical equivalent of short films.
"We've been able to kind of establish ourselves as kind of a through the 10 by 10 as being kind of one of the noted festivals in Australia," he said.
Entries close on January 15, with selected plays announced by the end of March. Scripts can be emailed to contact@soact.com.au.
Performances will be held at the Basement Theatre from June 23 5o June 25.
