Albury councillor proud dates of Australia Day events have shifted

Albury's Greens councillor is proud of the city's Australia Day changes and says they align with the community's largest population segment.
"With regard to the 'Greens agenda' comment, I would argue that this progressive move is more a reflection of Albury's biggest demographic, millennials, the majority of which think we should not celebrate Australia Day on the 26th," Cr Edwards said.
"Regardless, this (the date of Australia Day) is a matter for the federal government.
"I'm proud that our council has made these changes in the spirit of our reconciliation action plan and truth telling about our shared history."
The council's general manager Frank Zaknich said a key reason he decided to shift the events to dates before and after January 26 was out of respect to the city's Indigenous community.
Cr Edwards said that January 26, which marks the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788 and the colonisation of NSW by the British, represented a difficult date in Australian history.
"It has been a problematic day since 1788," she said.
"Our local award recipients and new citizens deserve to be free to celebrate on a day that isn't problematic.
"Council is not 'changing the date', it's not even in our power to do so.
"People are free to celebrate January 26 as they see fit."
Cr Edwards declined to answer a question about whether the Australia Day changes should have been discussed openly at a council meeting.
"Cries of cancel culture are not founded, particularly as Australia Day is a recent holiday (1994) and wasn't always celebrated on this day," Cr Edwards said in 2022.
"The first Australia Day was held on July 30 in 1915. January 26 has been a day of mourning for First Nations peoples since 1938, well before it was Australia Day.
"Australians should take the time to learn the true history of our nation, including the Frontier Wars and terrible massacres.
"We need to listen to the voices of First Nations people and respect their calls for change."
