Max Delight finds his Riverina form with Young feature success

Max Delight scored his biggest win in over two years after arriving just in time to take out the Cherry City Cup (2887m).
In front of a massive crowd at Young on Friday night, the former Victoria Cup and NSW Derby winner's class shone through.
He just nabbed Cyas Art on the line to deny Jason Grimson another hometown feature.
Former Uranquinty reinsman Nathan Jack, who was driving on the circuit for the first time, thought things panned out perfectly for the seven-year-old.
"It worked out good as I was in two minds whether to push through at the start or not but I didn't know where I would end up if I did that, probably in the breeze," Jack said.
"It probably worked out better not doing it, as it's always risky, but he ended up in a great spot.
"We could have done with a bit more tempo early but he's a quality horse and when he was that close at the 400 I thought he would be hard to hold out."
Cyas Art was only having his second start from Grimson.
After showing big improvement in his first start, Jack was unsure just how much chasing down the $1.75 favourite, who found the early lead, would take.
Max Delight ($5) had only won twice since his 2021 Victoria Cup success, including at Wagga four starts back.
However Jack thought his class went a long way in the head-victory.
"I didn't know if it was real good or just ok and whether we'd be able to run it down," he said.
It made the trip more than worthwhile for trainer David Aiken, who ventured from Avenel for the $60,000 feature.
"We didn't know what to expect but he was very good," Aiken said.
"I'm really happy with that.
"It's worth coming and as the money was so good even second or third money would have been really good but to win it was really good.
"I've got family here from Harden, as mum is from the Riverina, and it was good for them to come."
Max Delight went over 19 months without a victory but has found some winning form in the Riverina.
Aiken thought his win at Wagga was a real confidence boost after racing well but without luck at higher levels in Victoria.
"He's been racing good without luck so it's been a bit frustrating and actually the Wagga race gave him a lot of confidence and we got a lot out of that race," he said.
"Ever since then he's been racing really good."
Now with the revamped Carnival Of Cups circuit offering big bonuses for winning three or more of the five features, Aiken is now considering heading to Tamworth next month for the next leg before the series heads to Albury in February.
The Victorian combination also had earlier success with Lennys Angel winning earlier on the card.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.