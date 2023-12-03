Starrs combine for crucial partnership to help Kooringal Colts win

The return of Hamish and Zach Starr helped Kooringal Colts off the bottom of the Wagga Cricket ladder.
After coming to the crease with their side in early trouble at 2-9 before the brothers put on a 66-run partnership to help steady things in their rain-affected Twenty20 game.
With the clash with St Michaels reduced to 13 overs, Colts posted 6-98.
Coach Keenan Hanigan thought it was a crucial partnership after the pair missed last week due to Riverina representative commitments.
"You don't know what to expect or what's a good score but I think we did really well to get 98 up front thanks to the Starr boys," Hanigan said.
"I thought it was going to be a competitive total."
Zach Starr top scored with 39 while Hamish Starr made 30.
They provided the bulk of the team's run.
"We needed someone to step up and they both did really," Hanigan said.
"We were two for nothing and then when Hamish got out we were 2-75 so it was a pretty important partnership in the context of the game.
"It was probably a match-winning partnership to be honest."
It proved to be more than enough at Harris Park on Saturday.
After Darcy Irvine removed the in-form Beck Frostick (11) early, Saints struggled to build partnerships in response.
Instead Hanigan picked up four wickets while Zach Starr chimed with two as St Michaels were bowled out for 59.
The 39-run victory sees Colts jump both St Michaels and Lake Albert and into fourth place on the ladder.
Hanigan hopes they can continue to build some momentum when they face Wagga RSL on Saturday.
"You always want to go into Christmas with a couple of wins under your belt and a bit of confidence," he said.
"In such a tight comp you want to be winning as many games as possible so to get a couple of wins before Christmas will be a massive bonus."
