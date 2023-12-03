Strong weekends end early for Vipers with two teams out in semis

Wagga Vipers under 20 women's team have made the semi-finals of the 2023 State Cup.
Finishing second on the Pool B ladder after the first round of games, Wagga progressed to the Championship finals series.
With just one loss heading into their first finals, they started their Sunday campaign with a confident 9-6 win over Hills Hornets.
Eventual State Cup Champions Manly were too strong in their semi final however, handing Wagga a 5-2 loss on Sunday afternoon.
A very young side, coach Evan Robertson said ahead of the competition he didn't have too many expectations for the side, but felt they had the talent to be competitive.
With their youngest player just 14 years old, Robertson said his biggest focus heading into the competition was getting the team to gel together due their wide range of ages.
Meanwhile the Vipers' open men's side found themselves in the same boat, with the team losing 10-5 to Ballina in their semi final on Sunday.
They bounced back from a big loss on Friday to not drop another game before the semi.
Before the tournament Robertson said Wagga Touch Association would like to continue to grow their senior State Cup representation in coming seasons.
