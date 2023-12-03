Albury Comets earn a big win over Turvey Park on home soil

Albury Comets have had their second win of the season in their foray into the Wagga Softball Association premier league.
Playing their deferred round five game in Albury on Saturday, they handed a 10-1 loss to Turvey Park Red.
In a season littered in deferred and weather cancelled games, Comets coach Brett Scammell was impressed with the win.
Strong in batting and fielding, he said the team looked good out on the field, and were feeding well of each other's energy.
"Basically everyone had a really good game and they just fed off each other's success throughout the game," Scammell said.
"They looked positive from the start, they hit the ball from the start and it just sort of ballooned from there and they kept going and they didn't let the foot off the throttle basically for the whole game."
Admitting they were playing an under-manned Turvey Park, he said it was the most enjoyable game they've had this season.
"It was one of the more enjoyable games that I've seen in a long time," Scammell said.
"We need to take into account that we were almost at full strength and Turvey Park were not but you've got to take the wins where you can get them.
"We haven't played for a couple of weeks and I think the girls were pretty keen to get out there and show what they've got.
"They batted really, really well, they hit the ball all over the park and credit to them because Paris Hall is an excellent pitcher, she's got good speed.
"Our girls just hit the ball well, and the running was excellent and the fielding was first class.
"The 10-1 scoreline really doesn't reflect the game, it wasn't a walkover by any means, it' could have been real close, Turvey Park had loaded bases there about halfway through the game."
Expecting to have all their delayed games played before Christmas, Scammell said there have been no regrets from the club for stepping up to the Wagga Premier League.
"I think the girls have enjoyed it, they were probably a little bit surprised, pleasantly surprised really, with the level of competition," he said.
"It's everything they wanted and more.
"The teams are well behaved, they're pleasant to play against, competitive, of course, but they're a lovely bunch of people and they're well led by the committee who is doing everything that they can to make sure this competitions is a success."
Saturday's win will be marked down as the clubs previously deferred round five meeting.
A washout in Wagga meant all round eight games were called off.
