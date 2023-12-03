Maxwell comes to the fore again in Wagga City's win over South Wagga

Aaron Maxwell added his strong run of form as Wagga City maintained top place on the Wagga Cricket ladder.
Maxwell finished with an unbeaten 49 as the Cats posted 4-93 in their rain-affected clash at Wagga Cricket Ground on Saturday.
With both innings reduced to 13 overs, after being sent in by South Wagga Wagga City captain Josh Thompson thought being able to apply some scoreboard pressure really helped his side to victory.
"Getting sent into bat we weren't really sure what would happen but it was probably a God send as it's pretty hard to chase a total down with the limited overs," Thompson said.
"You have to capitalise on that powerplay that's only four overs, so you have to get into your work straight away.
"Aaron Maxwell was the standout again."
Maxwell is one of Wagga City's most experienced players and has played almost 200 first grade matches for the clubs.
Thompson has been thrilled with his input this season.
"He just set the platform for us again and every time he's batted well we've won," he said.
"He's been a phenomenal cricketer for us for a long period of time but this year it seems like he's doing everything pretty easy. He's such a great guy, he's such a great clubman and he's just one of those guys you really like to see do well.
"He's having the best start of the season to date."
South Wagga did get their run chase off to a strong start with Joel Robinson (32) and Warren Clunes putting on 50 for the first wicket.
However when Gus Coles removed Clunes in the eighth over, South Wagga struggled to build another partnership.
Instead they finished at 5-76, 18 runs short of their target.
After limping to a win last week, and having been beaten by the Blues earlier this season, Thompson was pleased with how the team responded.
"I don't know what it is about South Wagga but we always seem to get ourselves up for it," he said.
"We've had such a good arm wrestle for a decade now and it seems to bring out our best cricket playing those guys and it's probably the same for them too.
"It was a hard-fought match with a lot of great cricketers in both sides so it was good to get one back on them from the previous match against them."
