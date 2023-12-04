Show us your lights! We're on the hunt for Wagga's best Christmas displays

It's that time of year again.
We're on the hunt for Wagga and the Riverina's best Christmas lights - and we need your help to find them, so we can let everyone know!
Have you decorated your house and want us to add it to our list?
Please email your address - and some photos - to news@dailyadvertiser.com.au, message them to us on Facebook or leave a comment on this story.
We'll then compile a list of where families can go to check out the best displays and make a map of them.
Lights aside, there are many ways you can get into the Christmas spirit in Wagga and across the Riverina.
The festive season kicked into gear on the weekend, with the annual Wagga Toy Run winding its way through the streets of the city on Saturday, December 2.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club also held its annual Christmas Party Races on December 2. You can check out all the photos from that event here.
Charities are also appealing for donations and there are several causes you can support, including the Riverina Police District's Toy Drive and the Christmas Food Appeal being run by Wagga City Library.
