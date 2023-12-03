Every photo as riders roll through Wagga for annual Christmas toy run

Motors were running and spirits high as more than 200 riders rumbled through the city's streets during a record-breaking Wagga Toy Run at the weekend.
The annual fundraiser made a huge return this year, with 250 bikes taking part and riders able to secure a large number of toys for children who might otherwise go without this Christmas.
The day began in the Jubilee Park car park at 9am, before riders travelled across Wagga, collecting toys from cheering onlookers along the way, and finished at the Playhouse car park at 12.15pm.
Combined Riders of Wagga Toy Run coordinator Pat Combs said the event was an "outstanding success".
"We had a record day. We had a wonderful day, a good number of toys [and] raised a fair bit of money," Mr Combs said.
"The population really enjoys the riders going through the suburbs and, at the end of the day, we picked up a few toys all the way around from people on the side of the road."
Usually, the motorcyclists participating would either donate toys or money. However, Mr Combs said this year the committee had fundraising sessions with sponsors and bought toys from retail stores.
The event was well supported by the community, while the Salvation Army and St Vincent De Paul Society cooked free sausage sandwiches at the end of the ride.
"We raised a large amount of money, we had a lot of help and a lot of sponsors who were on board," Mr Combs said.
"We had two utes following the tour, which stopped to pick up the toys as required."
The toy run collected $16,000 worth of toys, which were handed over to both Vinnies and the Salvation Army.
The organisations will then give them to families struggling this Christmas.
Mr Combs said he felt really satisfied children who wouldn't usually get a toy on Christmas Day would receive one.
"I've been involved for the last 18 years. It's not about joy for yourself, it's about the joy for the kids that get the toys and that's where the satisfaction comes," he said.
