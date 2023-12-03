The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Every photo as riders roll through Wagga for annual Christmas toy run

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 3 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motors were running and spirits high as more than 200 riders rumbled through the city's streets during a record-breaking Wagga Toy Run at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.