Festive spirit high despite stormy skies over MTC's Christmas Party Races

Stormy skies likely made for a bumpy ride to get there but the jolly man in red still managed to join the Christmas party at Wagga's Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
Santa was among the big crowd of people who dodged downpours as they descended on the MTC for the annual Christmas Party Races event on Saturday.
Despite there being just 23 days to go until December 25, Father Christmas took time out from his busy schedule to get trackside for a meet and greet with those young and old (and an opportunity to check his naughty and nice list!).
While conditions were warm and humid (particularly problematic for the bearded fellow in the red suit, who's used to more frigid conditions at the North Pole!), the popular end-of-year race meeting was anything but ho-hum.
Spirits remained high, undampened by the at-times inclement weather, as partygoers celebrated the year that was and heralded the start of the festive season.
There was plenty of entertainment for all, in particular for children - including jumping castles, a mega slide, foam cannon and a dance off - as well as free slushies and sausage sizzle.
