Have you seen Malcolm? Appeal for help to find man missing for two weeks

Police have appealed for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
Malcolm McAlister was last spotted at a property on McAlisters Lane at Quandialla - between West Wyalong and Young - on Monday, November 20.
When the 57-year-old could not be located or contacted, police officers were notified and started inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Mr McAlister has been described as of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, with slim build and a grey stubble beard.
He was last seen wearing a red chequered flannelette shirt, jeans, thick glasses, boots and wearing a cream Akubra hat.
Police said Mr McAlister could be driving a white Holden Colorado steel back ute with a snorkel and UHF aerial on the front, and a second white aerial.
He may also be travelling with two dogs - a cream kelpie and a tan and black kelpie.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts has been urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.