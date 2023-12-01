'Just another insult': Paramedics union continues strike despite court order

The NSW paramedics union has defied court orders and has gone ahead with its strike action.
Until 7pm on Friday, December 1, paramedics will only attend emergency 'lights-and-sirens' jobs, as they continue to fight for fair pay and better working conditions.
It comes after orders made by the NSW Industrial Relations Commission to cancel the strike or face the sack on Thursday, November 30.
Gary Wilson, Australian Paramedics Association (APA NSW) delegate and paramedic working in the Southern Riverina, said despite NSW Premier Chris Minns' efforts to halt the strike, union members remained determined.
"The NSW government took us to court, they took us to the Industrial Relations Commission to try and force us to stop the industrial action rather than deal with us," he said.
"For the government to go to the IRC, rather than talk to us, is just another insult.
"So paramedics chose to ignore the government."
Mr Wilson said as the lowest paid in the country, NSW paramedics not only suffered financially but also lost skilled professionals to other states.
"We've been forced into a place where we have to do something that most of us don't want, and that's to withhold service," he said.
"Time and time again, paramedics have shown up and gone above and beyond to look after our communities, and all we get is thanks.
"But the government has done nothing to show that their thanks is genuine - there's no action behind their words.
"We get promises and platitudes. But unfortunately that doesn't pay our bills."
APA NSW president Brett Simpson said following "exhaustion and a sense of continuous betrayal since the election of the Minns government, the issues run deep".
"This isn't just about us; it's about the wellbeing of the entire NSW community," he said.
"Paramedics are the linchpin for the safety and security of every person in NSW. We urge public support to safeguard healthcare quality."
Mr Simpson assured the public that emergencies would still be attended to, with focus intensifying on life-threatening cases.
"Our decision to limit responses to non-emergency jobs enhances our capacity to manage critical cases," he said.
