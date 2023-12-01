How you can help spread some Christmas cheer, one tin at a time

The time for festive cheer is near, but for many Christmas this year brings with it a sense of fear.
Rising cost of living pressures are sending stress levels soaring and leaving families worried about having to go without during what is meant to be the most wonderful time of the year.
It's why people have been urged to give what they can - in the form of food and personal items - to help those most in need.
The Wagga City Library used the first day of December to kickstart its annual Christmas Food Appeal, which supports families and other members of the community experiencing financial difficulties over the holiday season.
People have been asked to donate non-perishable food, toiletries and baby items.
The library has this year partnered with the Ashmont Resource Centre, Carevan and the Tolland Community Centre, with all donated items to be shared among the organisations to distribute as required.
Wagga City Council's manager of library services, Christine Bolton, said libraries promoted equality in the community and kept them connected via a variety of programs and services, including the Christmas appeal.
"This program has been a great success year-on-year due to the generosity of Wagga residents," Ms Bolton said.
"Last year, more than 70 boxes of non-perishable items were donated by locals, and we are expecting this year to be no different.
"We are incredibly lucky to have such a big-hearted community who share generously each Christmas."
Donated items will help families over the Christmas-New Year period who may be experiencing difficulties covering the costs associated with the festive season.
Household staples that are particularly valuable to donate include canned food, rice and pasta, flour, breakfast cereals and spreads, baby formula, toiletries, feminine products and long-life milk.
The items being donated should be well within their use-by dates.
Donations can be dropped at the library or given to a library officer at any of the Agile Library sites in suburban and rural villages across the Wagga council area.
