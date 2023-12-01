Would-be thieves break into, ransack Riverina RFS sheds

Rural Fire Service properties have seen a number of hits over the last week, with sheds in Goolgowi and Gunbar both being broken into.
A volunteer at the Goolgowi shed noticed the door was open on Monday morning, November 27, and investigated to find that the lock had been busted open and the place had been searched.
Goolgowi RFS volunteer Dean Hall said that while nothing was taken, it was still a rough setback.
"They didn't take anything, just more of a nuisance really," he said.
He added that it was sad for volunteers trying to give back to the community, only to be repaid with break-ins.
"It's a bit annoying when you go and try to do a service to the community, and then you have people go and do that," he said.
The front doors at the Goolgowi shed have now been secured, with volunteers entering through the back instead.
The Gunbar RFS shed was also allegedly broken into over the weekend, although nothing was taken from that invasion either.
Mr Hall speculated that the mystery burglars were looking for a quick score, and unable to find anything, had left.
"I think they were just after something quick and easy. We've had police come out, they did the fingerprint and all that," he said.
"They said that was about it and that's expected. We don't expect much out of it."
Meanwhile, the NSW RFS have warned that large areas of NSW - including Griffith - are at increased risk of bushfires over summer - particularly in forested areas that were impacted by the devastating 'Black Summer' fires in 2019-2020.
"Recent rainfall and rapid vegetation regrowth is likely to see an increase of bush fire activity," the service warned.
The service has emphasised the importance of bushfire survival plans, and urged residents of NSW to prepare following AFAC's release of the Bushfire Seasonal Outlook.
