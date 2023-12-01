The Daily Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Community/Events

Would-be thieves break into, ransack Riverina RFS sheds

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Would-be thieves break into, ransack Riverina RFS sheds
Would-be thieves break into, ransack Riverina RFS sheds

Rural Fire Service properties have seen a number of hits over the last week, with sheds in Goolgowi and Gunbar both being broken into.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.