Pascoe relishing challenge of new competition with Lake Albert

Haydn Pascoe feels he's starting to find his feet at Lake Albert.
One of Griffith's best decided to test himself full-time in the Wagga competition.
After a couple of cameo appearances for the Bulls over the years, the 30-year-old decided to make the shift looking for a higher standard of play this season.
"I was wanting to play better cricket," Pascoe said.
"In Griffith the standard is not as strong as there's not the range of people to pick from so I wanted to play some higher standard of cricket."
He's certainly found it.
Pascoe admitted it's been an adjustment but he's starting to find his form with scores of 42, 41 and an unbeaten 30, in their washed out clash with St Michaels, coming in the past three weeks.
"It's been really good," Pascoe said.
"I've really enjoyed the cricket now that I've settled in.
"I'm starting to feel a little bit better as it's a little bit different in a different comp."
He's hoping he can continue that form when the Bulls take on Wagga RSL at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
Especially after an up and down start to the season for the club.
"We're not going too bad, we've had some really some glimpses to show we are up there with the top teams this year but we definitely need to get a couple of wins on the trot leading into the Christmas break," he said.
"It was a little bit frustrating the other two games got a result and we obviously got washed out through no fault of our own.
"Seeing those two games getting a result hurts us on the ladder too, so definitely getting a few wins leading up to the Christmas break will be very crucial for us.
Pascoe was even handed the captaincy after Rob Nicoll stepped down as captain-coach.
He's had the role for the past two weekends but former skipper Isaac Cooper is set to take on the role full-time.
"The boys asked me if I was happy to do it for a couple of weeks until we finalised a few things," he said.
"I was happy enough to do it as I've done it for a long time in Griffith so it wasn't something that was uncommon to me.
"I would have taken it on full-time if I was there and could train but I can't see boys training and it's hard to pick a side going into the weekend."
