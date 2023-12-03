Your say: 'Questions arise wherever you look, apart from the costs'

How to resolve the Wagga Inland Rail dilemma? The options seem to be
[1] do nothing, with double-decker freight trains bisecting the city, requiring costly remediation works to bridges etc. and a seething build up of discontent, getting progressively worse in time;
[2] single-deck trains, needing no work through the city, running through to Illabo or Parkes, or suchlike. This will still not remove the discontent as motorists sit and stew at the level crossings, and may require even more trains;
[3] bypass around Wagga, with a major expense being the bridge over the Murrumbidgee River, but with this cost offset by not having to do the remediation work through Wagga;
[4] a bypass involving a tunnel under the river; or
[5] another route completely, say to the west of Wagga.
Questions arise wherever you look, apart from the costs.
For example, what is the position of Wagga City Council, both now and the past, and what level of liaison has there been with ARTC? Possibly our councillors could dig out this information.
Why not have an independent investigation which could result in the costs of all the above options being available to the poor old mug public?
At least we, and future generations, could learn to accept the end result, and put it down to progress.
It would appear that there is a lot of Wagga citizens who seem to think that their local council isn't up to the task. Well, let me tell them something.
Compared with us poor devils who live here in Gundagai, they apparently don't realise just how well-off they are. For a start we have five of our nine councillors all living in and around Cootamundra which is about 60kms away. The exception being one councillor who lives at Coolac. Unfortunately for us, he is aligned with the Cootamundra five.
Council's track record before and since our forced merger, is nothing to write home about. And it seems that our three local councillors are just there to make up the numbers.
But back to the comparison with the Wagga council. I know a lot of people who live in Wagga and they tell me that if you write or make a verbal complain about council you will most certainly get a response.
Not so here in Tiger Town. I, and others, have made a number of written inquiries to our council that were not of a complicated nature but, guess what? No response. Non-compliance from council seems to be their favoured means of communication.
However, if you have something published in the Daily Advertiser that is not complimentary to Wagga council then, you can be certain that you will get a response.
And as for our council's official spokesperson, who just happens to be our mayor, his reticence is mind boggling. I don't think that you would get a yelp out of him, even if you stomped on his foot! The only solution that I can come up with that will stop our citizens from tearing their hair out, is to go and get a complete head shave.
How I yearn for the good old days when our councils were run by those who took an interest in our problems and would try to correct any concerns our citizens may have had.
Not so today. They either pass the buck or call-in expensive consultants.
Case in point, some 1400 of our citizens had signed a petition for the return of the pedestrian crossings that were in our main street before the street's upgrade.
Council will not even respond to any criticism directed at them over these crossings. But that's understandable.
It's hard to argue against common sense - something that our council is apparently lacking. Unfortunately, this means that there is a lot of dead wood amongst our councillors.
Hopefully, there will be a lot of pruning done come the next council elections. Those elections can't come quick enough.
