Alchin eyes off next leg of Carnival Of Cups circuit after dominant first win

Former Temora horseman Jarrod Alchin is chasing a lucrative night with his team spread right across Australia.
After winning the first leg of the revamped Carnival Of Cups circuit, Pas Guarantee is still in the hunt for the $300,000 bonus.
If a horse can win all five legs he will earn connections the big bonus. There's also $200,000 up for grabs for winning four legs and $100,000 for three.
It's provided Alchin with a real incentive to head to the $60,000 Cherry City Cup (2887m) at Young on Friday night.
"It's the reason why we're there," Alchin said.
"When we won that first one we would have been mad not to go to Young."
However Alchin won't be trackside on Friday and instead will be in Perth with Our Ultimate Ronnie to line up in the group two 4YO Classic at Gloucester Park.
Pas Guarantee was able to lead all the way before going on to win by 22.2 metres at Cowra.
This time around he has to contend with drawing on the outside of the front tow.
However Alchin still believes that works to his advantage.
"He's super quick out of the gate so that's in his favour," he said.
"He's got a lot of gate speed so we will press forward and see what happens."
Jackson Painting will take the drive with Cameron Hart in Brisbane for the first heats of the Inter Dominion.
Alchin rates the Jason Grimson-trained Cya Art as the biggest danger.
He impressed in his first start for the former Young trainer when in New Zealand.
However Alchin hopes Pas Guarantee's experience will help him.
"Grimo's horse goes pretty good but it's a three-year-old coming up against the older horses," he said.
"Our bloke loves the distance so that will be a tick in our corner.
"How the draw is it is probably a race in two looking at it but wouldn't be happier with our bloke so it's all systems go."
Alchin has two chances in the $60,000 feature with Firestorm Red also engaged.
He will start from barrier 10 with Blake Jones to take the drive.
He was fourth behind his stablemate and from the draw Alchin feels he's really going to need the tempo to suit.
"He was unlucky at Cowra and if they go hard enough I know he will be running home," Alchin said.
"It depends on what happens early and if we have to sit in the death with Pas Guarantee or if we get the front."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.