Your say: Not convinced the rail discussion was had clearly

There has been a lot written about the Inland Rail and the far majority of letters to the editor and press coverage from local residents have been against the route coming through the centre of Wagga.
The question needs to be asked - what were our current and previously elected politicians doing back in 2017 onwards?
The ARTC and Inland Rail have been relying on the belief that they have been communicating with the residents of Wagga, which can be considered weak.
Inland Rail has been communicating better with our politicians and councilors, so my question is, how were our politicians and some of our councillors looking after the best interests of us residents that live in Wagga?
Wagga City Council had a councillor that was the liaison person between Council and the ARTC back then, so how did this councilor look after and communicate with us residents about the Inland Rail route?
Michael McCormack has been well entrenched in this project, but how did he communicate with the residents of Wagga about the Inland Rail?
Did the then-council just look at the financial benefits of the expansion of the Bomen, the SAP and RIFL, yet not consider the impact of the Inland Rail coming through the centre of our city?
The reason we are in this mess is that some politicians took their eyes off the ball in looking after the residents of Wagga.
If, back in 2017, the residents were fully informed of the route of the Inland Rail coming though the centre of Wagga, we may have been able to convince the governments to consider a change.
Inland Rail is relying on the directive from the then-federal government on the route, so why weren't we consulted directly?
Ask questions and demand answers and you need to make a submission.
In relation to Mr Goodlass' Worst of the Worst? Why we should sink submarine deal column (DA, 19/11) critiquing the AUKUS deal, particularly in light of Anthony Albanese's trip to Washington DC, I write in response, while the piece raises important concerns, I believe a more balanced perspective is warranted to fully appreciate the implications of this deal for Australia.
Firstly, the article suggests that the primary purpose of the AUKUS deal is to threaten China, thereby drawing Australia into unnecessary conflicts. However, it's crucial to consider the strategic enhancement of Australia's defense capabilities that these nuclear submarines offer.
Unlike conventional submarines, these vessels provide superior range, speed, and stealth, which could significantly deter potential aggressors in the Indo-Pacific region. This proactive measure, rather than being solely offensive, could be viewed as a vital step in maintaining regional stability and security.
Regarding the financial implications, it's undeniable that the cost is substantial, and the burden may extend to future generations.
Nevertheless, national security and maintaining a credible defense posture often require substantial investments. The expenditure should be seen in light of the long-term strategic benefits and the technological advancements these submarines bring. It's also worth noting that significant defense projects like these often contribute to domestic economic growth through job creation and technological innovation.
The concern that these submarines are specifically designed for offensive operations and will embroil Australia in foreign wars merits consideration.
However, defense strategies are multifaceted and often involve deterrent capabilities. The presence of a strong naval force can act as a powerful deterrent, reducing the likelihood of conflict.
As for the industrial and military risks involved, these are inherent in any major defense procurement. It's essential for the Australian government to manage these risks effectively, ensuring that the benefits outweigh the potential drawbacks.
Whilst Mr Goodlass' comments present valid concerns about the AUKUS deal, it's important to consider the broader strategic context. The deal represents a significant step in bolstering Australia's defense capabilities, essential in an increasingly uncertain global environment.
