Taking a short walk down memory lane | In the Past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society
Gaynor Daniher, Tony Brunskill and Russell and Lindy Durnan were among 440 guests attending the induction of Australian football legend, Terry Daniher into Wagga's Sporting Hall of Fame.
Mayor John Harding welcomed a new Fearne's shuttle bus service running between the Wagga Railway Station and the Wagga Court House from Monday to Saturday.
A Wagga man appeared in Sydney Central Court charged with the murders of three men in Wagga over the past two months.
Three generations of the Shephard family, John Snr, John Jnr, and Sam celebrated the 70th anniversary of J Shephard & Son Stonemasons, which was established in 1928 by the late Jack Shephard.
The Airforce Catering Training School at Forest Hill, which trained more than 5000 air force cooks and stewards since its establishment in 1972 closed this week.
A skyrocket is believed responsible for sparking a fire on Willans Hill which threatened houses in Allambie Way.
Four-year-old Georgina Briggs, who was accompanied by her parents, Julie and Ashley Briggs attended an orientation day for 50 kindergarten pupils enrolled next year at South Wagga Primary School.
Wagga Leagues Women's Bowling Club held its presentation day with trophy winners photographed in the Daily Advertiser.
Wendy Callis and Doreen Mitchell were congratulated on their 25 years of service at Wagga City Library by Riverina Regional Library chairman, Mary Kidson and library director, Robert Knight.
Stan and Gert Durham celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their family at the Leagues Club.
Hannah Moloney, Sara Chamberlain, Kirsty Lovell, Sara Nixon, Amanda Priest, Katie Jacka, Anne Trevaskis, and Di Thomas were among those attending the Kooringal High School year 12 formal.
St Nicholas and his Black Peters, organised by the Wagga International Club, were in Wagga handing out traditional gifts to children and to the mayor of Wagga, Ald Morris Gissing.
Miss Wagga Quest entrants were presented to the judges at Noah's Town House with the winner to be announced at the Civic Theatre on New Year's Eve.
The Red Cross made presentations to more than 30 Wagga blood donors who have given more than 25 pints of blood with Geoff Hull receiving special recognition for his donations totalling 100 pints.
A decision to disband the Kapooka Band has been reversed following a local campaign led by Ald Helen Frisby, Mr Bruce Pinney and others.
Wagga Lions Club president, Winston Fraser described this years Lions Club Christmas main street parade as the "best ever".
Ruckman Neil Polsen, retiring secretary Cyril Bishop and women's auxiliary members Mesdames L Willison and J Cousley were honoured with life membership by North Wagga Football Club.
Wagga Base Hospital chairman, Les Kennedy said that the Hospitals annual fete raised at least $2400, an increase of $900 on last year.
Wagga Rugby League appointed former Kangaroos coach, Graham Kennedy as its first public relations officer.
Wagga RSL Club is presenting a Christmas Pantomime, Mother Goose at the Plaza Theatre for members and their children.
Walton's are selling a complete 10-piece lounge setting for $69 or $1.60 weekly.
