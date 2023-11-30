Two Vipers sides to compete at Senior State Cup in Port Macquarie

Two teams will represent Wagga in Port Macquarie this weekend at the NSW Touch State Cup.
Wagga Touch Association has sent a women's under 20 and an open men's team to the three day tournament, with hopes to see their senior representative program continue to grow.
Women's coach Evan Robertson believes he's got a strong group who will go well in the three day tournament.
He's excited to see senior representation picking up again for the region.
"We haven't had a great deal of senior representation of late, we've got a couple of teams away to Country Champs recently but it's good to be able to get a couple of teams to the Senior State Cup," Robertson said.
"We have quite a few young people in the teams but it's great to be able to get some representative senior teams up.
"We've had a few runs together, a lot of girls have played lot of touch football together in their junior days and they play a bit on Tuesday night together so it's really just a matter of brushing up on a few things and getting familiar with everybody's playing style."
With just a handful of top age players in the group, Robertson said they've been focusing on helping the older and younger players gel together ahead of the first game.
"I think we'll go right for our age, we've got a probably four or five of the older girls for under 20, so 19-years- old, but then we've got a couple of 14- and 15-year-olds as well, so whilst they're all very good players, we just take a little while to gel together," he said.
"But I'm sure we'll be very competitive and we'll certainly get up there and give it our best shot."
Having coached juniors for many years, Robertson said the group he's been with most recently have all aged out of the junior competition.
With an influx of teens wanting to continue playing at high levels, he's excited to be sticking with them.
"A lot of the girls that I've coached for a fair while have just aged out of the juniors, so I was really keen to give them an opportunity to still get away and represent Vipers," he said.
"Quite often our juniors, they can go away to university or get jobs and things become a little bit too hard, but we seem to have a bit of a wave coming through at the moment, more than usual, that really want to stick around in touch football.
"I've always had a really, really good time in the juniors and I want to stick around and help that happen again in the seniors which is great."
Confident his side will do well this weekend, Robertson would like to take more senior sides to competition in the future and hopes this is just the start.
Wagga Vipers women's under 20s
Jorja Pinney, Jordy McFadden, Zahra Hunt, Scarlett Wadley, Brinleigh Grosvenor, Ella Semple, Milly Lucas, Baylee Wright, Halle Watson, Charlotte Heine, Ash Reynoldson, Saffron Robertson, Tayla Lawrence.
