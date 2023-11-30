The Daily Advertiser
Damages tally for Wagga diocese paedophile victim tops $4 million

Anthony Bunn
November 30 2023 - 2:30pm
Albury's St Patrick's parish was at the centre of a complaint about Vincent Kiss in 1968. The disgraced priest served as a curate at Sacred Heart in North Albury in 1965.
THE damages payout for a sexual assault victim of former Albury priest and convicted paedophile Vincent Kiss has risen to more than $4 million after the Catholic church failed in its appeal of a jury verdict.

