Starrs return as Kooringal Colts look to season back on track

Kooringal Colts are looking to get their season back on track by building some momentum leading into the Christmas break.
After winning two of their first three matches, Colts haven't tasted victory in a month.
Coach Keenan Hanigan, who once again has captaincy duties, is looking to turn that around taking on St Michaels in their Twenty20 clash at Harris Park on Saturday.
"It's been pretty disappointing the way we've played in our last few games," Hanigan said.
"I thought the last game against Cats two weeks ago we actually played some good cricket, even though we lost they are on top of the ladder and we went real close, so hopefully we've turned the corner.
"We know we can play cricket, it's just about putting it together on the day."
Kooringal's last win came against St Michaels in round three where they ran out 48-run victors.
Hanigan is hoping to get back to that form to see them rise off the bottom of the ladder after last week's no result with Lake Albert.
"We're sitting last but it's not the end of the world just yet," Hanigan said.
"It's a long season, it's a 17-game season, and the comp is so tight you only have to string together a couple of wins in a row and you're back in the four.
"That's what we are looking to do leading into Christmas."
Captain Sam Gainsford is still sidelined with a back issue and isn't expected to return until the new year but Colts welcome back Hamish and Zach Starr from their Riverina representative duties.
Hamish Starr has missed their last three matches and will be a welcome inclusion with both bat and ball.
Rob Gentles and Cooper Manson come out of the side.
Hanigan believes the brothers will be a big boost against a Saints outfit that are currently two points ahead of them on the ladder.
"There's no easy games in Wagga Cricket this year and we've played everyone and it's pretty even all the way around," he said.
"It's no different this week and St Micks will come out firing in the Twenty20 worth four points.
"It's massive for both teams."
Limiting Beck Frostick's impact with the bat will be one thing Colts are looking to do.
The Englishman has been in good form since returning to the competition this season, and leads the competition's runscoring tally by 66.
He made 80 in their last clash.
"He's the key to their batting line up," Hanigan said.
"I think they bowl really well and have some options there but the key wicket when they are batting is Beck.
"He's been in great form and obviously got rewarded in the Riverina side.
"We will have our plans in place and if we can get him early hopefully we can go through them."
