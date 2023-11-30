Albury apprentice, trackwork rider suspended over positive drug tests

AN Albury apprentice jockey and trackwork rider have both received six-month suspensions for returning positive drug tests.
Albury apprentice jockey Faith Collins and trackwork rider Amber Comb both received six-month suspensions from Racing NSW stewards this month.
It came after both returned positive drug tests when tested after fulfilling trackwork and stablehand duties at Albury on the morning of Monday, October 9.
Collins, who is apprenticed to Rob Wellington, returned a positive to banned substances Benzoylecgonine and Ecgonine Methyl Ester, which are both metabolites of cocaine.
Comb, who worked for the Mitch Beer stable, tested positive for Ketamine and its metabolite Norketamine.
Both were issued with nine-month suspensions, reduced to six due to their guilty pleas.
The suspensions were effective from November 16 and will expire on May 16 next year.
Stewards advised Collins that should she provide a urine sample free of any banned substances, she will be permitted to undergo stablehand duties from February 16. Added to that, if she undergoes a satisfactory period of counselling, the final two months of the suspension will be stayed and she can return on March 16.
Comb was also advised that if she competes a satisfactory period of counselling, the final two months of her suspension would be stayed, allowing her to return on March 16.
Comb, 30, rode 14 winners as an amateur jockey but has not ridden in races since 2017.
Collins, 22, is yet to ride in any official races but is up to 16 trial rides.
