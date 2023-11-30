Wagga rolls out the Christmas Trail for this year's festive season

Wagga City Council is rolling out a Christmas Trail event with community members urged to save the date for a range of activities on offer.
The Christmas Trail is part of a broader program which is set to feature festive decorations in the city centre, such as bright Christmas flags and a trio of stars installed in the Civic Centre forecourt.
Council's events officer Emma Corbett is excited to be bringing it back to Wagga's parks in three suburbs across the city on Wednesday.
"Santa and Mrs Claus will be jingling into Cootamundra Park at Gobbagombalin, Henwood Park in Kooringal and the Wagga Botanic Gardens in Turvey Park to bring Christmas cheer to the community," Ms Corbett said.
"We would love to see families dress in their Christmas best, put on their reindeer antlers or Santa hats and head down to their local park so they can meet Santa and Mrs Claus."
Ms Corbett mentioned how each local park will feature free activities for kids and families, including workshops, bubble play, and interactive performances.
"I think the workshops are pretty exciting, it's something that you're able to take home, one of them is cookie decorating...and then we've also got reindeer food making," she said.
Visitors can also meet animals from the zoo and aviary in the Botanic Gardens.
Santa and Mrs Claus will make their way along the trail's magical tour to arrive in Cootamundra Park from 3.30pm, then Henwood Park at 4.15pm, and the Botanic Gardens from 5pm on December 6.
To round all festivities, council will be releasing a new Christmas giveaway for 12 days, where anyone can enter a draw to win prizes.
"A new interactive 'Giftmas' calendar hosted on the Visit Wagga Wagga website will reveal amazing prizes leading up to Christmas," Ms Corbett said.
"Think indulgent dinners, luxury stays, gifts for the kids and much, much more."
A new music video celebrating Christmas tourism in Wagga will be released, which has been made in collaboration with the Riverina Conservatorium of Music, and will be performed live at the Christmas with the Con event at Riverside on December 16.
Visit the council website for more details on the Christmas program.
