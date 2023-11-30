What's on this weekend: Toy run, Christmas races, festivals galore

Reckon you've got what it takes to leave a crowd in stitches? Then it's your time to shine at Wagga Comedy Jam's open mic at The Union. Show starts at 7.30pm and if you're prepared you can register by messaging the Facebook page, or just wing it when you get there.
Slip out to Coolamon for the Thursday edition of Christmas on Cowabbie, a main street Christmas special with Santa photos, market stalls, tasty treats and late-night shopping. Find some great deals in the shops and markets from 4pm to 8pm.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
The first day of Young's National Cherry Festival has arrived. It kicks off with entertainment on the Anderson Park main stage from 5pm, with performances over the evening including Trudi Summerfield, Jane Dee, Circus Box and Harry Cleverdon. The official opening begins at 6pm and a phenomenal fireworks display lights up the night sky at 8.45pm. Carnival alley has rides and fun all weekend.
Ganmain's twilight Christmas market is the place to be for your Friday evening. Head along from 5pm to 9pm for a range of market stalls, kids entertainment, live music and great atmosphere in Ford Street. As well as the local businesses taking part, there are 80 stalls locked in for even more variety of small biz and handmade treasures.
There's a rumble in the air as the annual Wagga Toy Run takes off from Jubilee Park at 9am following a breakfast from 7.30am. Hundreds of riders gather with donations and cruise right through Wagga and its suburbs over three hours, with a morning tea at Apex Park in Lake Albert for a gold coin donation around 10.15am, and wrapping up at the Civic Centre off Tarcutta Street at 12.15pm. The toy run is hosted by the Combined Riders of Wagga. You can check out the full route at waggatoyrun.org.
There'll be a jolly visitor to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club for its Christmas Party race day. It promises a great day out for all the family, with gates opening at midday and marquees filling for festive fun. Tickets start at $10 online through the MTC website or $15 at the gate, and a range of hospitality packages may pique punters' interest. Pre-order catering by Friday.
The fruity festivities continue at the Young National Cherry Festival, with Anderson Park the place to be from 9am with music and all-day fun keeping all ages busy. The cherry pie eating championships will be held at 2.30pm, a huge festival parade along Boorowa Street begins at 4pm and then the entertainment and awards continue back at the park.
Mountford Park looks a little different as Light Up Leeton arrives. The Christmas spectacular includes a community concert loaded with local artists and talent, the Leeton Rotary ham carnival, Lions train, roving entertainment, food galore and plenty of festive wares. Pack a picnic rug and head along from 4pm to 9pm.
Coolamon's main street comes alive for Christmas on Cowabbie from 10am to 2pm. The shop local and markets extravaganza is the perfect spot for home-grown and created Christmas gifts while stopping for a photo with Santa, a delicious snack and the change to win with entries in the mega draw.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. In December and January, the group meets at Wagga Beach for the Water View run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Those not all cherried out can catch the last of the national festival at Young with breakfast and plenty more in Young's Anderson Park from 7am. All-day events include working dog demonstrations, wood-chopping championships. The cherry pip spit competition has cash prizes up for grabs and starts at 11.30am.
Take a trip and ride the rails at Willans Hill between 10am and 2.30pm. A lap of the miniature railway at the Wagga Botanic Gardens will set a person back $4, with passes to be purchased at the ticket window at the station.
Sneak on out to the Wild Vine for Lazy Sundays outside. Doors open at noon, the kitchen is firing until 3pm and Knox croons away the afternoon from 1pm to 4pm. Bookings essential and close Friday, call after 10am Sunday for a last-minute slot.
The Bidgee Blues and Roots Club Christmas party is the place to be from 2pm. Head to Tilly's for the end of year special gig and take in live musice with Bidgee Blues Band, Slammin' Drams and more taking the stage. Entry is free for club members or $5 at the door for non-members.
